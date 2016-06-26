June 26 Acer :

* Says it will set up a JV with capital of T$800 million in Taiwan with Starbreeze AB

* Says the JV will be engaged in production and sale of virtual reality head mounted display (VR HMD)

* Says it and Starbreeze AB will hold 50 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3TvY

