June 26 Beijing Tianli Mobile Service Integration :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.42 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3T2Q

