June 27 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 1st Co., LTD. :

* Says it will merge with DRTECH Co., a medical devices provision firm, to boost competitiveness

* Says merger ratio is 1: 6.2390476 and 34.4 million new shares will be issued from the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 17

* Company will survive and DRTECH will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/IDczemL9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)