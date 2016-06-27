Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 1st Co., LTD. :
* Says it will merge with DRTECH Co., a medical devices provision firm, to boost competitiveness
* Says merger ratio is 1: 6.2390476 and 34.4 million new shares will be issued from the merger
* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 17
* Company will survive and DRTECH will be dissolved after the merger
