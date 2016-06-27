UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 Kangyue Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue 31.5 million A shares and pay cash of 387 million yuan to acquire 100 percent stake in Hebei Yiheng Solar Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
* Says transaction price is 900 million yuan
* Company will raise up to 416.8 million yuan via private placement for transaction payment
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GJGCWftG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources