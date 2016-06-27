UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 COFCO Tunhe Co., Ltd. :
* Says its cement production unit will boost registered capital by 146.1 million yuan of a Xinjiang-based concrete firm via equity transaction
* Says the unit's stake in target firm will be increased to 38.2 percent from 13.6 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xcrieLD1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources