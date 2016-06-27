SEOUL, June 27 Champions Jeonbuk Motors drew 1-1 at Gwangju FC at the weekend to stay top of the K-League and go 16 matches unbeaten from the start of the season, a record for the South Korean top flight.

The former Asian champions took the lead through a Lee Dong-gook penalty in the 19th minute but were pegged back six minutes from time by Jung Jo-gook's 10th goal of the season, also from the spot.

The draw allowed the Jeonju-based side, who are in the hunt for a third successive K-League title this season, to surpass the Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma's 2007 record of 15 matches unbeaten from the start of the season.

The point moved Jeonbuk, who have 32 from eight wins and eight draws in this campaign, two points clear of FC Seoul at the top of the league.

Jeonbuk already owned the record for most games unbeaten at any point in the season with their streak of 22 matches undefeated in 2014-15. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Amlan Chakrabotry)