UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :
* Says a Tianjin-based packaging container company filed lawsuit to against a wholly owned Tianjin-based can manufacturing subsidiary of the co, regarding business contract dispute
* Says plaintiff appealed the subsidiary to pay 27,286,749.53 yuan and related interest
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h4gpbZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources