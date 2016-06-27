Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 Comforia Residential REIT Inc :
* Says it to take out loan of 3,220 million yen on June 30 with interest rate of One TIBOR + 0.2 percent
* Says maturity date June 30, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CfCWSe
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday as gold miners gained and insurers slipped with uncertainty around when the U.S. Federal Reserve might next raise interest rates.
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE