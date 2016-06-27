Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook to decrease by 50-70 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 111.9 million yuan
* Comments that decreased revenue CMO business is the main reason for the forecast
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs