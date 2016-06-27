June 27 Ningbo Tech-bank Co., Ltd. :

* Says 2016 H1 net income outlook revised to 200-220 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 140-160 million yuan

* Says steadily rising revenue is the main reason for the amendment

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xm8bl5sH

