UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it wins bid to acquire 48.04 percent stake in a Nanjing bio-tech firm for 148.5 mln yuan
* To raise stake in the bio-tech firm to 99.02 percent up from 50.98 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1DXCGl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources