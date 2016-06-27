UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 ShenZhen Yitoa Intelligent Control :
* Says its subsidiary will invest 15 million yuan in a Shenzhen-based technology company
* Says the subsidiary will hold 60 percent stake in the technology company after investment
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3WSM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources