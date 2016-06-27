June 27 ilShinbiobase Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will sell 1,163,981 shares of common stock from June 28 to July 15, to fund technology development

* Offering price of 3,190 won per share, or 3.7 billion won in total

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FNv6ShzN

