June 27 Passport Co Ltd :

* Says it appoints Toho Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, effective Aug. 5

* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to March 31 each year from the last day of Feb. each year

* Its 49th fiscal year will be from March 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TrUvD4 ; goo.gl/dKTuDM

