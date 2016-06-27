Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 MediBic Group :
* Says it cancels business alliance with Tokyo-based wedding dress maker FOUR SIS & CO, which was formed on May 28, 2015
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs