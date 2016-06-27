Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 Shandong Tyan Home :
* Says it will invest 158,752,940 yuan in a Qingdao-based financial leasing company and will hold 15 percent stake in the target company after investment
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Xay
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday as gold miners gained and insurers slipped with uncertainty around when the U.S. Federal Reserve might next raise interest rates.
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE