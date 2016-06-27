BRIEF-Nestle Health Science plans to expand manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wi
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs
June 27 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it to apply for loan of 70 million yuan from Wuhan branch of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd, with a term of one year
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tWMWDL
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.