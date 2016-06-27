June 27 KUKDONG CORPORATION :

* Says it will issue the seventh unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 20 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 29, 2022, yield to maturity of 2.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 10,550 won per share, and a conversion period from June 29, 2017 to May 29, 2022

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GdEPX8TU

