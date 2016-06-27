June 27 Weikeng Industrial :

* Says it will issue 40 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Xk3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)