June 27 Weikeng Industrial :

* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$200 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years for the bonds and coupon rate is 0 percent

* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Xme

