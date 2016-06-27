REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 27 GUMSUNG TECH CO.,LTD. :
* Says its creditor, a Korea-based company has filed for the company's bankruptcy with Suwon District Court on June 23
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x6OpVseX
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.