BRIEF-Nestle Health Science plans to expand manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wi
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs
June 27 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
* China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd has applied for listing on Hong Kong stock exchange - HKEx filing
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.