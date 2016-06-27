BRIEF-Nestle Health Science plans to expand manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wi
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs
June 27 SYN-Tech Chem & Pharm :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share (T$105,208,425 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3
* Record date Aug. 3
* Payment date Aug. 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Xz9
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.