June 27 EISO Enterprise :

* Says it will repurchase 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.98 percent stake) during the period from June 28 to Aug. 27

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10 per share ~ T$21 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$325,809,725

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3XGx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)