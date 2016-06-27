June 27 Edom Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$202,338,672 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$202,338,680 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 17

* Last date before book closure Aug. 18 with book closure period from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23

* Record date Aug. 23

* Payment date Sep. 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3XQH

