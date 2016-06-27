BRIEF-CME Group CEO on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
* CME Group CEO Terry Duffy on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
June 27 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says it sets aside 550 million yuan ($82.74 million) to compensate investors' losses if Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric is punished by securities regulator for fraud
* Says compensation payments will have financial impact on the company
* Says it will strengthen risks control in underwriting ipos and enhance internal governance
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28YeJXm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CME Group CEO Terry Duffy on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
LAGOS, Feb 2 Share dealing on Nigeria's bourse dropped 40 percent to 1.15 trillion naira ($3.8 billion) in 2016, the stock exchange said on Thursday, as foreign investors unnerved by the country's illiquid currency markets sold equities.
* HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC REPORTS 5.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN NORTHWEST PIPE CO AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kXS7en) Further company coverage: