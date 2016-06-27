BRIEF-Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
June 27 Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size in asset acquisition proposal to 100 million yuan ($15.04 million) from 1.9 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28YoDIr
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares