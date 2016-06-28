Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 ALPHACHIPS CORP. :
* Says it will issue second unregistered/unsecured private bonds with warrants, raising 10 bln won in proceeds
* Says maturity date of Oct. 31, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.5 pct and annual coupon of 3.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 11,350 won per share, and a conversion period from Oct. 31, 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5xhzYiNg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)