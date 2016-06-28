June 28 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd.:

* Says it will sell unit held 5 percent preferred stock in Yinker Inc. to Yinker Holdings Limited, for $ 10 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 15 percent stake in Yinker, down from 20 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5hGsNdlT

