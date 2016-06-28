Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 28 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd.:
* Says it will sell unit held 5 percent preferred stock in Yinker Inc. to Yinker Holdings Limited, for $ 10 million yuan
* Says the unit will hold 15 percent stake in Yinker, down from 20 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5hGsNdlT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)