June 28 Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd:

* Says it has priced the 1.15 billion A shares of common stock that will newly issued in initial public offering, at a price of 6.27 yuan per share

* Says the company expects to raise about 7.24 billion yuan through the issuance

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xeWpqBa4

