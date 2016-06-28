UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank lags rivals with big quarterly loss
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds detail, background, shares)
June 28 Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues first tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 500 million yuan
* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 3.98 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyM8HNgw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds detail, background, shares)
Feb 2 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated Citigroup and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in London and the United States commencing February 3, according to a lead.
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CEO says at press conference, according to prepared speech