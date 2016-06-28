June 28 DCM Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says DCM Holdings Co Ltd enters an agreement with Kuroganeya Co Ltd, regarding the full acquisition plan for Kuroganeya, with effective on Dec. 1

* One share of Kuroganeya's stock will be exchanged with 0.6 shares of DCM Holdings' stock

* 6.3 million shares of DCM Holdings' stock will be exchanged

* Kuroganeya Co Ltd's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange second section on Nov. 28

