UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank lags rivals with big quarterly loss
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds detail, background, shares)
June 28 Joyo Bank Ltd :
* Says it amended the conversion price to $5.98 per share from $6.04 yen for the 2019 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says the change effective after April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zVhT90
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds detail, background, shares)
Feb 2 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated Citigroup and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in London and the United States commencing February 3, according to a lead.
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CEO says at press conference, according to prepared speech