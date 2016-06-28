June 28 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 4

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FrnsNucg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)