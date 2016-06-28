BRIEF-Deutsche Bank capital markets business had good start of the year -CEO
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CEO says at press conference, according to prepared speech
June 28 Iida Group Holdings :
* Says it adjusts conversion price of 2020 due Euro Yen-denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 2,740.7 yen from 2,746 yen, effective from April 1
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/4bJj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CEO says at press conference, according to prepared speech
* Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project