BRIEF-Deutsche Bank capital markets business had good start of the year -CEO
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CEO says at press conference, according to prepared speech
June 28 Invincible Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to take out a loan of totaling 40 million yen for asset acquisition funding, on June 30
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3253
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CEO says at press conference, according to prepared speech
* Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project