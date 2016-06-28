UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Oceanic Beverages :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$51,475,110 in total for 2015
* Says ex-right date July 19
* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25
* Record date July 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4bNE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources