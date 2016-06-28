June 28 Hyungji Elite Inc:

* Says it will set up JV, namely Shanghai Yilite Fashion Co.,Ltd, with Shanghai-based clothing co

* Says the co will invest 710 million won into the JV, to hold 40 percent stake

* The JV will be mainly engaged in production and sale of school uniforms and sports wear

* The JV will be capitalized at 1.78 billion won

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FPJVtVhy

