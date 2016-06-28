June 28 Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Siver Jewelry Co Ltd :

* Says it will provide comprehensive credit line guarantee of 288 million yuan in total for a 99.5-percent-owned subsidiary, which is engaged in jewelry business, based in Shenzhen

* Says guarantee is with a term of two years

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/B203O6

