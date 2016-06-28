BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
June 28 Hainan Yatai Industrial Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell entire holding 17.64 percent stake in a Jinan-based electronic devices co to a Shandong-based electronic co at 7.35 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bz6bwP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.