June 28 BoardTek Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5685 per share (T$575,591,969 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4cfX

