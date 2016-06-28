June 28 Shian Yih Electronic Industry :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.25 per share (T$15,293,753 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5

* Record date Aug. 5

* Payment date Aug. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4cg7

