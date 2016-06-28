June 28 Interactive Digital Technologies :

* Says it will issue 4.18 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$38 per share

* Says 627,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 3,553,000 of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4cnw

