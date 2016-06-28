June 28 Pegatron :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$12,953,501,345 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8

* Payment date Aug. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4cvc

