June 28 Concord Securities :

* Says it will repurchase 30,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from June 29 to Aug. 26

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5.5 per share ~ T$9 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,114,253,224

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4c8M

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)