CORRECTED-BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15
* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
June 29 Solasto Corp :
* Says the company started listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange(TSE) first section, effective June 29
* Says the top shareholder CJP NC Holdings, L.P. cut stake in the company to 10 percent, down from 50 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qUWNtB; goo.gl/DmWsfG
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED $19 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM A TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $27.3 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZTBpO)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.