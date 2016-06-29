June 29 Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 250~270 pct, or to be 25.73 million yuan to 27.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 2015(7.35 million yuan)

* Says steady sale growth of core products as main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ou318r

