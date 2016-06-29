June 29 Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the company set up JV, named Foshan Haisheng Financial Leasing Company, with six firms

* Says the JV is capitalized at 2 billion yuan

* Says the company invested 180 million yuan in the JV and holds 9 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bsrPwj

