June 29 Zhejiang Talent Television&Film Co Ltd :

* Says it filed lawsuit to against a Shanghai-based cultural transmission co and a Beijing-based culture media co, to appeal for infringement of trademark rights and unfair competition disputes

* Says it demands stopping of infringement, damage of 500 million yuan and so on

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CEbX3X

