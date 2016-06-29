June 29 Tongwei Co Ltd :

* Says it completes private placement of 2 bln yuan for acquisition of 100 pct stake of new energy company and 99.9999 pct stake of YONGXIANG CO LTD

* Says Tongwei Group's stake in the co decreases to 45.2 pct from 52.8 pct

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5AiLeJ0x

